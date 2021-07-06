Affordable Samsung Galaxy F22 with sAMOLED display now in India

New Delhi: Samsung India on Tuesday unveiled a new smartphone — Galaxy F22 — that is said to be an affordable sAMOLED display smartphone and comes in two storage variants.

The 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB are priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499 respectively. It will be available in two colours — denim blue and denim black — on online and offline stores from July 13.

“Galaxy F22 has been designed for our young Gen Z and millennial consumers in India who want all-rounder smartphone that is able to keep up with their always-on lifestyle,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

“Galaxy F22 comes with segment-leading specs – stunning 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, massive 6000mAh battery and True 48 MP Quad camera,” Babbar added.

The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that prevents scratches and breakage. It also features Dolby Atmos support and offers excellent audio and cinematic viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 processor and supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Galaxy F22 houses massive 6000mAh battery and in-box 15W USB-C fast charger which supports 25W charging.

It delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time, 25 hours of video playback and 24 hours of internet usage time, the company claimed.

Galaxy F22 sports a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48MP main camera with ISOCELL Plus technology and a GM2 sensor that allows you to capture detailed shots with stunning clarity.

The 5MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view that adds more perspective to images while the 2MP macro lens takes detailed close-up shots. The 2MP depth camera comes with Live focus to take amazing portrait shots.

The smartphone comes with a 13MP front camera for selfies.

Galaxy F22 also comes with a slew of camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone.