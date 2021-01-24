Afghan Air Force targets Taliban checkpoint in Faryab province, kills 6 terrorists

Faryab: As many as six Taliban terrorists were killed and five others were wounded by the Afghan Air Force in Afghanistan’s Faryab province on Saturday.

“Afghan Air Force targeted an extortion checkpoint of the #Taliban in Dawlat Abad district of #Faryab province yesterday. 6 Taliban were killed and 5 others were wounded as a result. Additionally, #ANA arrested a terrorist who was involved in terrorist activities in the district,” Ministry of Defense (MoD), Afghanistan tweeted.

Aside from the operation in Faryab, the security forces in the country killed a total of 38 Taliban terrorists during a preemptive operation in Kandahar province on Saturday.

Moreover, a total of 17 Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered and defused in Arghandab district.

“38 Taliban were killed during the preemptive operation of ANA in Arghandab district of Kandahar Prov. yesterday. Additionally, 5 hideouts, 2 strongholds and a large number of their weapons were destroyed by ANA. 17 IEDs which placed by TB on public roads were discovered and defused,” MoD said in another tweet.

