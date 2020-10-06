Afghan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies in car mishap

Kabul: Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order right-handed batsman has passed away at the age of 29 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident.

“ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked,” Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeted on Tuesday.

Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident on October 2 and he had subsequently undergone surgery. He was being treated in Nangarhar, Afghanistan Cricket Board had tweeted on Saturday.

National player Najeeb Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident yesterday and is in critical condition even after an operation last night. ACB has so far taken all necessary steps to facilitate his recovery in Nangarhar where he is under treatment currently.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/2Sll16hydx — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 3, 2020

ACB is also in regular contact with relevant authorities to assess his health condition and shift him to Kabul or outside Afghanistan as soon as possible whenever allowed by health officials. ACB staff and leadership pray for his speedy recovery and wish him good health.

(2/2) — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 3, 2020

Tarakai’s last played competitive cricket in September this year as he played in the Shpageeza Premier League.

He played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan. He had made his international debut at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Tarakai’s highest international score of 90 had come during the T20I series against Ireland in March 2017. He also played 24 first-class games, scoring 2030 runs at an average of 47.20.

He also registered first-class centuries and ten fifties in his career.

Source: ANI