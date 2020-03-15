Afghan govt confirms 16 positive COVID-19 cases

Kabul: The Afghanistan government has detected five more positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 16, a health official said on Sunday.

According to the spokesman for Public Health Ministry, Wahid Mayar, four new positive cases of the disease have been detected in Herat and another one in the central Daikundi province, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first positive case in Afghanistan was detected in Herat bordering Iran weeks ago and so far 10 positive cases of the disease have been confirmed in the province, according to Mayar.

According to the officials, the number of suspected cases has been on rise and so far 206 suspected patientins have been tested across Afghanistan.

The majority of those carrying the killing virus have returned from Iran, a neighbouring country that has been hosting more than two million Afghan refugees, according to health officials.