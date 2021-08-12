Afghan govt offers ‘share in power’ to Taliban

The proposal was delivered through Qatar, the host of Afghan peace talks, according to the source.

By IANS|   Published: 12th August 2021 7:53 pm IST
Ghazni: Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The Taliban captured the provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. (AP Photo)

Kabul: The Afghan government has offered the Taliban a share in power so long as the rising violence in the country comes to a halt, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a government source.

The proposal was delivered through Qatar, the host of Afghan peace talks, according to the source.

In another development, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah, presented to the members of Troika-plus the scheme of Afghan government for winding up the ongoing war in Afghanistan.

MS Education Academy

Abdullah said the Afghan government is committed to end the ongoing conflicts through negotiations.

The head of HCNR was addressing the representatives of the US, China, Pakistan and Russia in the Troika-plus meeting held in Doha on Wednesday evening.

Abdullah further added that the major powers of the world along with the Afghans want an independent and united Afghanistan which is free of terrorism.

He also accused the Taliban of being indifferent to the peace negotiations which has led to a stalemate in intra-Afghan talks.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button