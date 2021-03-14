‘Afghan govt will attend Turkey, Russia meetings’

Kabul, March 14 : Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said that the Kabul government will participate in the UN-led conference in Turkey, proposed by the US, and the Moscow conference on the war-torn country’s peace process.

Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, Mohib said that the Afghan government is working on a delegation for the two events, TOLO News reported.

The Turkey conference was proposed by the US in a letter by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, this month.

It is slated to take place in Istanbul next month.

High-level officials, including President Ghani, Abdullah and foreign envoys, along with Taliban representatives, are expected to attend the meeting in Moscow on March 18 to discuss the Afghan peace process.

“When it comes to participation, we will participate in the meetings,” Mohib told the press briefing.

In his letter, Blinken put forth suggestions to the Afghan government to accelerate the peace process, including convening a UN-facilitated conference with international stakeholders; proposals to facilitate discussion between the two sides to form a negotiated settlement and ceasefire; a meeting in Turkey between both sides to finalize a peace agreement; and a revised proposal for a 90-day reduction in violence.

