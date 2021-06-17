Afghan man held with Rs 10 lakh worth Saudi Riyals at Delhi airport

By PTI|   Published: 17th June 2021 5:54 pm IST
Afghan man held with Rs 10 lakh worth Saudi Riyals at Delhi airport
(Representational image)

New Delhi: A traveler from Afghanistan has been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi international airport for carrying about Rs 10 lakh worth of Saudi Riyals cash in an alleged unauthorized manner, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Rohani Naqibullah, bound for Kabul onboard a Kam Air flight, was intercepted at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning when he was undergoing security checks, the officer said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on duty found the Afghan passenger doubtful and segregated him for a deep search following which 50,000 Saudi Riyals cash, worth about Rs 10 lakh, was recovered from his baggage, he said.

MS Education Academy

“On enquiry, he could not produce any valid document,” a CISF spokesperson said.

The passenger was handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation, he said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button