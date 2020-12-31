Afghan Parliament rejects 2021 budget

Kabul: The Afghan Parliament on Wednesday rejected the 2021 fiscal year’s budget, citing “serious problems”.

The exclusion of 1,131 provincial projects, the allocation of Afs13 billion ($166 million) for the emergency code (an emergency budgetary unit) and the allocation of Afs2 billion ($25.5 million) to the government’s Code 91 and 92, also emergency funds, were reasons for concern raised by lawmakers, reports TOLO News.

The funds for Code 91 are allocated from the national budget every year.

The 2021 fiscal budget was estimated to be a total of 452 billion Afs ($5.8 billion).

Some other lawmakers have also alleged that a number of necessary amendments to the budget plan suggested to the government were not taken seriously by the Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile a report published earlier this month by Etilaatroz newspaper states that over Afs2 billion from Code 91 was spent for the personal expenses of over a dozen government officials from March 2019 to March 2020.

The report added that over Afs129 million has been spent on house rent, vehicle rent, daily expenses, bonuses for employees, apartment purchases, and travel expenses for 15 government officials and their staff.