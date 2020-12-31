Afghan presidential aide ‘critically injured’ in Kabul blast

Kabul, Dec 31 : An aide to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was “critically injured” in an IED blast in Kabul on Thursday, while his driver was killed, according to a government official.

The blast occurred at around 8.10 a.m. when the IED exploded and targeted a Corolla-model car in Chehel Sutoon area in PD7 of Kabul city, TOLO News reported.

The injured person has been identified as Jawid Wali, deputy of the coordination of advisers’ affairs.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

TOLOnews findings show that 23 people have been killed and 70 others have been wounded in security incidents in Kabul over the last two weeks.

Kabul has witnessed 15 security incidents in the past 10 days, including suicide attacks, car bomb attacks, magnetic IED blasts and targeted killings.

Four blasts occurred in Kabul on December 26.

Most of the magnetic IED blasts targeted security vehicles and were near police headquarters buildings in various areas of the city.

