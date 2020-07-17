Afghan reports 159 new COVID-19 cases; tally lifts to 35,229

Kabul: With the detection of 159 new COVID-19 cases, the tally in Afghanistan on Friday reached 35,229, health officials said.

According to a statement by the Public Health Ministry, 572 tests were conducted in 12 of the country’s 34 provinces.

So far, 1,147 deaths have been recorded in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, with an increase of 32 over the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 82,924 tests since February.

Source: IANS



