Afghan SC Judge assassinated in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 5 : A judge of the Afghan Supreme Court has been assassinated in the country’s capital, a local media report said Saturday.

Abdul Jamil was shot dead after Friday prayers outside a mosque in Rahman Mina neighborhood Police District 8, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing, the latest in a string of targeted attacks in the country.

The Afghan officials usually regard the killings as targeted attacks by the Taliban militant group.

The Taliban militant group has conducted scores of targeted attacks against civilians and military officials in recent years.

The armed outfit considers anyone working for the government, NATO and US-led troops as target.

About 44 people lost their lives and many others were wounded in targeted attacks across Afghanistan in November, according to official figures.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 12:23 pm IST
