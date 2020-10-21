Afghanistan: 12 women killed at stampede for Pakistani visas

Jalalabad: At least 12 women were killed and 12 others were injured during a stampede, which occurred in Jalalabad city, capital of Nangarhar province among a huge crowd of people seeking Pakistani visas, said local officials.

The crowd had gathered close to the Pakistan Embassy in Jalalabad when the incident occurred, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, reported TOLO News.

“Deeply saddened at the reports of casualties at a stadium in Jalalabad 5 km from Pakistani Consulate where visa applicants were being organized by Afghan provincial authorities. We sympathize with the families of the victims,” said Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, in a tweet following the stampede.

“We are engaged with Afghan authorities for better facilitation of visa applicants. We are committed to continuing visa issuance to Afghan nationals under new visa policy while making the process smoother and streamlined at our end,” he said.

According to TOLO News, hundreds of people gather for Pakistani visas outside the Pakistan Consulate every day, with some people even spending the whole night waiting in line.

On October 13, Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul at a press release said it had taken urgent measures to facilitate Pakistani visas for Afghan nationals.

