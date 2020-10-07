Afghanistan: 3 civilians killed in a roadside blast in Kapisa

By MansoorUpdated: 7th October 2020 9:20 pm IST
Kabul: As many as three civilians have been killed in a roadside mine blast in the northeastern province of Kapisa on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the provincial police chief, the incident took place in the Tagab district in the morning when the civilian’s vehicle struck a roadside mine, as reported by Tolo News.

Tolo News further quoted the spokesperson saying, “The roadside mine was placed by the Taliban.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast–including the Taliban.

More details are awaited.

Source: ANI

