Afghanistan: 305 killed, 350 injured in targeted attacks in March

By Mansoor|   Updated: 2nd April 2021 3:05 pm IST

Kabul: At least 305 Afghans were killed and 350 were injured in a series of explosions and targeted attacks during the last month.

According to Tolonews, there has been a 20 per cent increase in the number of explosions and targeted attacks in the country in March as compared to the previous month.

Most of the attacks are reported in Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Helmand and Ghazni provinces according to the data released by local media.

“The Taliban are carrying out these attacks, they claim some of them and deny some others. Overall, the responsibility lies on the shoulders of the Taliban,” Tolonews reported, quoting Rahmatullah Andar, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

In addition to this, 264 deaths and 278 injuries reported in the month of February.

Source: ANI

