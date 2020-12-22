Afghanistan: 9 killed, 16 injured in two explosions

Kabul: At least 9 people including two soldiers were killed while 16 were injured in two separate incidents in the northern province of Faryab and the eastern province of Khost on Tuesday, Tolo News reported citing officials.

Three civilians were killed and 10 more people, including five civilians, were wounded in a car bomb explosion in Dawlat Abad district in Faryab province, Tolo News quoted Abdul Karim Yurish, the provincial police spokesman adding that it was carried out by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, six people, including four civilians, were killed and six more were wounded in an explosion that targeted a military vehicle in Yaqubi district, Khost province, this afternoon, police said.

Also, four people were killed and three more were wounded in a clash over the ownership of a shop in the central province of Parwan on Tuesday afternoon, said Mohammad Sadiq Hashimi, a provincial police officer.

On Tuesday Afghanistan’s civilians faced deadly explosions in four provinces including Kabul, Kunduz, Khost, and Faryab.

The Taliban has not commented on the incident so far. 

