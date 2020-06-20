Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan’s mother passes away

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan’s mother passed away on Thursday after battling with a prolonged illness. The leg-spinner took to Twitter to share the news.

“You were my home my mother I had no home but you . I can’t believe you are no more with me you will missed forever. Rest in Peace,” Rashid Khan wrote.

Rashid had earlier tweeted about his mother’s detoriating health as well, urging his fans to pray for her recovery.

إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُوْنَ

You were my home my mother I had no home but you . i can’t believe you are no more with me you will missed forever . Rest In Peace #MOTHER 😢😢 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 18, 2020

The death of his mother comes roughly 18 months after Rashid lost his father. The bowler played cricket a day after the tragic passing, appearing for Adelaide Strikers against Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.

Rashid is widely regarded as one of the best T20 bowlers, plying his trade in top cricket leagues in the shortest format of the game. The 21-year-old has 296 T20 wickets (league and international combined) in 211 matches.

He has appeared in four Tests, 71 ODIs and 48 T20Is for Afghanistan so far. He became the captain of the side following the 2019 World Cup, before Asghar Afghan was reappointed as national captain in December later in the year.

Rashid Khan would’ve appeared for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the tournament remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.