Afghanistan: Children wait for the next flight

By PTI|   Published: 21st August 2021 1:30 pm IST
Kabul: In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, evacuee children wait for the next flight after being manifested at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Kabul: In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, a U.S. Airman with the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response high fives a child after helping reunite their family at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Kabul: In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) plays with children waiting to process during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Kabul: In this image provided by the U.S. Marines, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, waits with a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. AP/PTI Photo

