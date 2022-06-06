Afghanistan condemns ex-BJP leaders’ anti-Prophet comments

Kabul: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has condemned the remarks made by two former spokespersons of India’s ruling BJP against Prophet Muhammed.

In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the use of derogatory words against the Prophet of Islam by an official of the ruling party in India”, Pajhwok News reported.

“We urge the Indian government not to allow such fanatics to insult the holy religion of Islam and provoke the feelings of Muslims,” he added.

Afghanistan became the latest Muslim country to denounce the remarks made by now-suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal after Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Iran made similar condemnations.

India’s ambassadors to Kuwait and Qatar were summoned on Sunday to receive official notes of protest over the comments.

Doha has also demanded the Indian government issue a public apology.

On Sunday, the BJP suspended Sharma and Jindal for their comments on Prophet Muhammad and said that party’s view is to respect all religions.