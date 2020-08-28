Afghanistan flash floods toll reaches 151

By News Desk 1 Published: 28th August 2020 1:33 pm IST

Kabul, Aug 28 : The death toll from the recent flash floods in Afghanistan has increased to 151, as search and rescue operations continued in the affected areas on Friday.

The floods hit Parwan, Kapisa, Panjshir, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Nuristan, Nangarhar, Laghman, Khost and Ghazni provinces, reports TOLO News.

The worst-hit province of Parwan has so far reported 93 deaths and 110 injured.

According to government statistics, 1,500 houses were damaged in these provinces.

Afghanistan’s Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in Nangarhar, Kabul and the Wakhan area of northern Badakhshan province in the next 24 hours.

The government has said that relief efforts were also underway.

Floods were also reported in Nuristan in the east and Logar province in the past 24 hours but there was no information about casualties and damages.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

