Afghanistan: Floods kill 120 people over past 1 month

Kabul: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan confirmed that at least 120 people died and 152 other injured due to floods in the past one month, which also caused heavy financial damage by affecting thousands of acres of agricultural land.

The announcement was made by the State Ministry for Disaster Management on Sunday, reports TOLO News.

Flooding occurred in more than 10 provinces and caused severe damage to public infrastructure, including highways and roads.

Also Read Taliban supreme leader calls for implementation of Sharia law in Afghanistan

According to the Ministry, more than 600 houses have also been been fully or partially damaged.

Till Sunday, a heavy rain warning was in place for the provinces of Badakhshan, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kabul, Ghazni, Zabul, Kandahar, Logar, Paktia and Paktika.

The Afghanistan Meteorological Authority had also warned of sandstorms in Balkh, Herat, Farah, Helmand, Kandahar and Nimroz, with wind speeds between 20-90 km/h.