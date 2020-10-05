Afghanistan opener Najeebullah in ICU; condition critical

Kabul: Afghanistan cricket player Najeebullah Tarakai met with a fatal road accident on Friday (October 2).

Tarakai was crossing a road in eastern Nangarhar when he was hit by a car. He was immediately rushed to a hospital and is presently in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition is said to be critical.

Zee News with reference to cricbuzz reported that the 29-year-old is in ICU at the moment and his condition is not stable. Saying that Tarakai is critically injured the doctor said that they are not sure what is in store for him.

Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted on Saturday: “National player Najeeb Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident yesterday and is in critical condition even after an operation last night. ACB has so far taken all necessary steps to facilitate his recovery in Nangarhar where he is under treatment currently.”

It added: “ACB is also in regular contact with relevant authorities to assess his health condition and shift him to Kabul or outside Afghanistan as soon as possible whenever allowed by health officials. ACB staff and leadership pray for his speedy recovery and wish him good health,” it said in another tweet.

