Afghanistan regrets Taliban leaders meeting their followers in Pakistan

By Hamza Ameer

ISslamabad, Dec 28 : Afghanistans foreign ministry has expressed serious concerns and deep regrets over some videos, showing senior Taliban leaders meeting their supporters and followers and fighters in Pakistan.

“It is with deepest regret and concern that some Taliban leaders were seen in the videos visiting training camps,” the Afghan statement read.

“We urge the Pakistani government not to allow its territory to be used by insurgents and elements who insist on continuing the war and bloodshed,” the statement added.

Kabul’s statement came after a mobile made video, showed the head of the Taliban’s political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, briefing a Taliban cadre on the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha and acknowledging the presence of Taliban’s top leadership in Pakistan.

The Taliban delegation has earlier arrived in Pakistan last week to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the Afghan peace process in Doha through the Intra-Afghan dialogue, going on in Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

“The visit was to facilitate the Afghan peace process to achieve a peaceful, stable, united, independent, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan”, maintained a statement from the Pakistan Foreign Office.

However, in the video, Mullah Baradar was seen briefing his followers about the Taliban negotiations, stating that it was being done as per orders of its top leadership in Pakistan.

“Whatever we discuss in Doha, we share it with our leadership and the Ulema Council here. They have their own consultation and give us their feedback,” Mullah Baradar was heard saying in the video.

Talking about his conversation with US president Donald Trump, Baradar said.

“I cut the phone. He didn’t cut the phone. He doesn’t speak with anyone for more than 10 minutes, but he talked to us for a long time”, he said.

It is pertinent to mention that President Trump has called Baradar in March 2020, days after US signed the peace deal agreement with the Taliban in Doha, putting down a timeline of withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

Direct negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government started in September in Doha. The two teams are taking a three-week break in December for internal deliberations and are expected to begin again on January 5, 2021.

