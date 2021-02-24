Afghanistan reports 16 new Covid cases

Kabul, Feb 24 : Afghanistan has reported 16 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s tally to 55,680, said a Public Health Ministry statement here on Wednesday.

The statement also said that two patients died over the period, taking the number of Covid-related deaths to 2,438, since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year, Xinhua reported.

A total of 119 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,086, the statement added.

