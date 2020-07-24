Afghanistan reports 60 new Covid-19 cases; 35,988 in total

Kabul: The Public Health Ministry of Afghanistan has registered 60 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, totalling the number of patients infected with the disease to 35,988 in the country, a ministry statement said on Friday.

According to the statement, 14 new deaths were recorded, bringing the number of Covid-19 related deaths to 1,225 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February in the country, Xinhua reported.

A total of 52 more patients have recovered, bringing the number of recovery to 24,537 in Afghanistan, the statement added.

The public health ministry on Thursday reported 201 cases of Covid-19 within 24 hours.

Afghan health officials have urged the people to follow the public health ministry’s advises and wear a mask in public places.

Source: IANS