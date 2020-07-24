Afghanistan reports 60 new Covid-19 cases; 35,988 in total

A total of 52 more patients have recovered, bringing the number of recovery to 24,537 in Afghanistan, the statement added.

Posted By News Desk Published: 24th July 2020 5:30 pm IST

Kabul: The Public Health Ministry of Afghanistan has registered 60 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, totalling the number of patients infected with the disease to 35,988 in the country, a ministry statement said on Friday.

According to the statement, 14 new deaths were recorded, bringing the number of Covid-19 related deaths to 1,225 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February in the country, Xinhua reported.

A total of 52 more patients have recovered, bringing the number of recovery to 24,537 in Afghanistan, the statement added.

The public health ministry on Thursday reported 201 cases of Covid-19 within 24 hours.

Afghan health officials have urged the people to follow the public health ministry’s advises and wear a mask in public places.

Source: IANS
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close