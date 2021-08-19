Afghanistan: Taliban escort 150 Indian diplomats, nationals to Kabul Airport

Kabul: India’s top priority in Afghanistan is to bring back its citizens who are stuck in the country that has been over-run by the Taliban.

To ensure the safe return of a group of citizens, an Indian Air Force plane has been sent to Kabul Airport. However, the difficult task for over 150 persons at Indian Embassy in Afghanistan was to reach the airport.

After realizing that it is difficult to exit the green zone, the Embassy had decided to ask the Taliban to escort them to Airport, AFP reported.

Accepting their request, a group of Taliban fighters escorted them to Kabul Airport. After reaching the airport, Indian diplomats and nationals boarded a C-17 Indian military transport plane.

The plane that took off from Kabul at around 8 a.m. in the morning of August 17 arrived at the Jamnagar Airforce Base station in Gujarat at 11.30 a.m. as it has taken a long route to avoid the skies of Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan.

These passengers include the employees of the Indian Embassy and other working professionals in many projects in Afghanistan.