Afghanistan wins seat at UN’s Commission on Women

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th September 2020 1:44 pm IST
Afghanistan wins seat at UN's Commission on Women

Kabul, Sep 15 : For the first time, Afghanistan has won a seat at the UN Commission on Status of Women (CSW) for a four-year term.

The announcement was made by Adela Raz, Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, reports TOLO News.

“AFG wining with the highest votes the competitive CSW election today, represents a victory for the process started 19 years ago when, along with our international partners, we committed to the empowerment of our women. This is of a critical importance during our PeaceTalks to demonstrate the new Afghanistan,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday.

India, Afghanistan and China were among the main contenders for winning the seat.

READ:  Morgan Stanley predicts 'sharper V' recovery to take hold by 2Q21

Even as India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark.

The CSW is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

A functional commission of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), it was established by June 21, 1946.

The CSW is instrumental in promoting women’s rights, documenting the reality of women’s lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close