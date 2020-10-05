AFMI extends its Excellence Award to Dr Ausaf Sayeed

Chicago: American Federation of Muslims of India (AFMI) presented the AFMI Excellence Award to Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ausaf Sayeed at a convention center in Chicago, USA.

Dr Sayeed who holds a PhD in Geology is in Chicago, the U.S. to celebrate in his son’s wedding. He was felicitated by the Indian Diaspora for his contributions in bridging ties between India and USA during his stint as the Consul General in Chicago.



Dr Sayeed said that he was trying to further strengthen ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

Former AFMI president and renowned psychiatrist Dr Mohammed Khutbuddin and AFMI trustee Dr Tajuddin presented the award to Dr Sayeed in a gathering of eminent Americans of Indian origin in Chicago.

Noted oncologist Dr Tajammul Hussain presented a vote of thanks while AFMI Trustee Dr Tajuddin Ahmed welcomed Dr Sayeed and other guests.

Mohammed Akram, Syed Ashfaq Hussain and the ambassador’s wife Farha Sayeed, who is a well known artist, were also present on this occasion.