Africa CDC urges enhanced anti-coronavirus measures

Addis Ababa, Dec 26 : The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged enhanced anti-coronavirus public health measures as New Year festivities have started across the continent.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said that African people who are celebrating Christmas and the imminent start of the New Year should adhere to public health measures such as avoiding indoor mass gatherings and practice social distancing, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Africa CDC also called on the people to consistently apply hand hygiene practices to prevent the overall transmission of COVID-19 including the new variants of the virus found in Nigeria and South Africa.

The agency said that one in five Covid-19 infections in the continent are reported inside the house by people that are coming for a visit, making it all the more urgent to strictly follow public health measures.

Speaking during a virtual press conference on Thursday, Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong said people should celebrate New Year festivity with care and safety at hand.

“Diligently following good public health practices can prevent a spike of Covid-19 cases in the next two months in the African continent,.

“Covid-19 is also damaging African economies and posing serious harm to lives and livelihoods across the continent.

“We need to follow good public health practices at this unprecedented time,” Nkengasong added.

In its latest update on Friday, the Africa CDC said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the African continent has reached 2,597,090, while the death toll stood at 61,432.

A total of 2,177,981 people infected with the virus have so far recovered across the continent.

