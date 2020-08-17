Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases close to 1.12 million

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 12:29 am IST
Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases close to 1.12 million

Addis Ababa, Aug 18 : The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa surged to 1,118,814 as the death toll rose to 25,618, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Monday.

The Africa CDC, a specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Monday, said the number of people who recovered from their Covid-19 infections is also increasing, as the number of recoveries reached 834,262 as of Monday, Xinhua reported.

READ:  Golfer Atwal returns to Wyndham Championship

South Africa currently has the most Covid-19 cases, which hit 587,345. The country also has the highest Covid-19 related deaths, with the death toll currently standing at 11,839, according to the Africa CDC.

Egypt came next with 96,475 Covid-19 cases and 5,160 Covid-19 related deaths followed by Nigeria which has so far recorded 49,068 Covid-19 cases and 975 deaths.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa regions, the Africa CDC said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  AMU celebrates I-Day, highlights fight against Covid-19
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close