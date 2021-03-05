Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases near 3.94 mn

Addis Ababa, March 6 : The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 3,937,028, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 105,001, while 3,512,473 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The most affected countries in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, the agency noted.

South Africa has lost 50,462 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 10,871, and Morocco, at 8,669, according to the Africa CDC.

