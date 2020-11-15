Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases pass 1.96 million

News Desk 1Updated: 16th November 2020 3:56 am IST
Addis Ababa, Nov 16 : The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the African continent had reached 1,963,702, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Sunday.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 47,104 as of Sunday afternoon, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 1,657,142 people infected with Covid-19 had recovered across the continent so far, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The most Covid-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most Covid-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, it was noted.

The northern Africa region is the second most Covid-19-affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

