Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases pass 3.91 mn

Addis Ababa, March 4 : The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 3,914,044, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU), on Wednesday said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 104,382, while some 3,496,382 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Africa CDC noted that the most affected countries in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

South Africa has lost 50,271 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, according to the agency.

Egypt and Morocco have the second and third highest fatalities, with 10,778 and 8,645 Covid-19-inflicted deaths, respectively, the Africa CDC said.

The AU had recently said that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic “is not just a severe health emergency, it is also a grave economic and social crisis.”

Meanwhile, the African continent has faced its first economic recession in 25 years due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) report.

The report, entitled “Building Forward for an African Green Recovery” and launched Monday, revealed that the continent faced its first recession in 25 years, with output losses due to Covid-19 estimated to be $99 billion.

