Africa’s coronavirus caseload crosses 2.32mn mark

Addis Ababa, Dec 12 : The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the African continent has surpassed the 2.32 million mark, according to health authorities.

In its latest update on Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the continent’s overall caseload currently stood at 2,323,845, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Africa CDC added that the death toll due to the pandemic has surged to 55,265.

A total of 1,982,277 infected people have recovered across the continent so far, according to the update.

The most affected countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC revealed.

The southern Africa region is the most Covid-19 affected both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as deaths.

The northern Africa region is the second most affected.

