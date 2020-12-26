Africa’s Covid-19 caseload nears 2.6 mn mark

Addis Ababa, Dec 26 : The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the African continent has reached 2,597,090, according to health authorities.

In its latest update on Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the death toll stood at 61,432, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 2,177,981 people infected with Covid-19 have so far recovered across the continent

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia, the Africa CDC update revealed.

South Africa currently has the highest confirmed cases, which hit 968,563.

Morocco comes next with 425,864 cases, followed by Egypt with 128,993 and Tunisia with 126,752, according to the Africa CDC.

