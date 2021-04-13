Africa’s Covid-19 cases pass 4.35 mn: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa, April 13 : The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,350,512, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said on Monday that the death toll from the pandemic stood at 115,765 while 3,906,408 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded 1,558,458 Covid-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco at 502,102 and Tunisia at 271,861, it was noted.

African countries have so far received over 33.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from different sources, mainly the COVAX facility, and through bilateral agreements outside the COVAX facility, according to the Africa CDC.