Aftab Shivdasani announces his production ‘Dhundh’

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 28th July 2020 8:06 pm IST
Mumbai, July 28 : Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who recently launched his production house, has announced a new film as producer.

Taking to Instagram, Aftab on Tuesday announced he, along with wife Nin Dusanj, is all set to bankroll their first film, “Dhundh”.

“Evil Has An Address, Your Mind. The Mind works in mysterious ways. Excited to present #Dhundh our first production in association with @mandiraa_ent . @dhundhthefilm,” Aftab wrote.

Along with his post, he also shared a poster of the horror film.

Aftab plans to start shooting by October. The cast of the film is yet to be revealed.

