Aftab Shivdasani hits the gym post Covid recovery

Mumbai, Oct 10 : Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who recently recovered from Covid, has hit the gym after seven months and is happy about the fact. He shared a couple of photographs from the gym on Saturday on his verified Instagram account.

“Gym after 7 months. Missed this so much. #postcovid #recovery #onedayatatime. Lessons to self – I am whole. I am strong. I am powerful. I am harmonious. I am happy,” he captioned the images, hashtagged positiveaffirmations.

On the work front, Aftab is all set to make his digital debut with the crime thriller web series, “Poison 2”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.