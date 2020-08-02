Aftab Shivdasani, wife Nin Dusanj blessed with daughter

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 2nd August 2020 4:33 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 2 : Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj have been blessed with a baby girl.

Aftab took to Twitter on Saturday night to make the announcement.

“A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nindusanjAand I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now,” Aftab expressed his happiness.

He shared a photograph featuring his and Nin’s hand in the shape of a heart, with their newborn daughter’s feet in the centre.

Nin and Aftab got married in 2014.

Last month, the couple announced their production company, Mount Zen Media. Aftab then announced a new film as a producer.A The horror movie is titled “Dhundh”

