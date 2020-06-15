After 21 yrs, journalist Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV

NEW DELHI: Nidhi Razdan, executive editor, and primary anchor of NDTV announced her decision to quit the news channel, where she worked for 21 years.

She will be taking up a position as an Associate Professor to teach journalism at Harvard University later in the year.

“Some personal and professional news: after 21 years at NDTV, I am changing direction and moving on. Later this year, I start as an Associate Professor teaching journalism as part of Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences,” Razdan tweeted on Saturday.

Crediting NDTV, she wrote: “NDTV has taught me everything. It has been my home. I am proud of the work we do, the stories we cover, the values we stand for, especially at a time when the much of the media has surrendered its objectivity.

Most of all, I want to thank @PrannoyRoyNDTV @radhikaroyndtv for being the most incredible mentors and bosses. You took me in as a 22 year old and believed in me. I never say never, so TV may one day beckon again. Wish me luck.”

Over her two-decades-long career, she has covered many important global assignments and also won awards for her reporting.

She was awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism and the Teacher’s Achievement Award (TAA) for Communication.

She also earned her the International Press Institute Award for excellence in journalism for its “expose of the conspiracy to scuttle” the Kathua rape and murder case probe.

At the age of 22, Razdan started her career with NDTV.

She is currently the anchor of prime time news show NDTV 24X7, live broadcast show ‘Left Right and Centre’ which covers current debates.

She also wrote the book, Left, Right and Centre: The Idea of India.

Twitter reacts

Many people took to Twitter to comment on her decision:

Big congratulations and good luck, Nidhi. Your grace under pressure's been a rare gift in these testing times. You'll be missed in the TV space. — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) June 13, 2020

Oh no, very few sane voices in TV news…. You were one. All the best for future, be back soon! — vijaita singh (@vijaita) June 13, 2020

You are absolutely amazing n very talented at your work Nidhi…lots n lots of good wishes for future…always stay connected… — Abhigyan Prakash (@Abhigyan_AP) June 13, 2020

Wishing you the bestest in life!!!! 🤗 🤗 🤗

You might have left TV but TV will not leave you.

Will see you sitting on many a panel, my love. — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) June 13, 2020

