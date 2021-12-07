After 3 months in jail, Muslim bangle seller who was beaten up by mob gets bail

Indore: After spending more than three months in jail, the Muslim bangle seller who was assaulted by a Hindu mob in Indore allegedly because of his religion and later arrested by police, was granted bail on Tuesday.

Tasleem Ali was granted bail by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court. His lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi has termed it a “victory of the constitution.”

On August 22, 25-year-old Tasleem was brutally beaten up by a group of men in a crowded street in Banganga area in Indore. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. However, within 24 hours of the purported incident of assault, Tasleem was booked for allegedly touching a 13-year-old girl inappropriately, among other offences.

One Rakesh Pawar, the minor girl’s father is said to have filed the complaint after which Tasleem was booked under Section 354, 354A, 467, 468, 471, 420, and 506 of IPC and Section 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

Pawar is among the four accused who were arrested based on Tasleem’s complaint, and are now out on bail. They have been charged for hurting religious sentiments, dacoity, and instigating enmity based on religion, among other charges.

“Justice Sujoy Paul in his order sheet has observed that Tasleem was beaten by hooligans and then a cross FIR was registered after his complaint,” Ehtesham Hashmi was quoted by The Indian Express. He also alleged that deliberate attempts were made by the prosecution to delay his bail.