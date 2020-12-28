After 5 months, Delhi reports lowest tally of new Covid cases

New Delhi, Dec 28 : Delhi reported 564 new Covid-19 cases on Monday — the lowest in the last five months — as the positivity came below one per cent in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the deaths due to Covid also saw a significant drop with only 21 fatalities in the same duration, the Delhi government’s health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 959 patients recovered from the disease and 57,463 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin showed.

The latest figures of the case tally now stands at 6,23,415 while the death toll has reached 10,474. Of the tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 32,484 were done through RT-PCR and 24,979 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). The capital city has conducted 84,08,511 tests so far, according to the bulletin.

Currently, 2,499 out of 18,774 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 62 out of 7,792 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 19 out of 562 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Meanwhile, 3,153 people are in home isolation, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

The tally of active cases in the national capital also dropped to 6,297 on Monday from 6,713 on Sunday. The number of containment zones raised by the Delhi government remains 4,563.

On July 27, Delhi had recorded 613 Covid-19 cases. The city had reported 652 coronavirus cases on August 16 and 787 on August 17.

The highest single-day spike in the city till date — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11.

