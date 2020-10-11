After 7 months of closure, Libya capital’s mosques’ reopens

Almost after seven months, mosques in and around capital Libya reopens on Friday. To curb the spread of coronavirus, they were ordered to close the mosques to rein in the covid-19 pandemic.

Since its first covid-19 case in March, it has seen a surge in contaminations.

According to the latest official figures, in a country which has less than 7 million people, there have been more than 41,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 621 deaths.

Despite the fact that the number of #covid19 cases in #Libya have skyrocketed in the last weeks (@Worldometers), the #GNA decided to lift ban on prayers at mosques after 7 months.

The volume of cases and measures looks quite inversely proportional. pic.twitter.com/JZxcoHyt9G — Mücahit Aydemir (@mucahit_aydemir) October 6, 2020

The capital-city based United Nations- recognized government of national accord officially authorized the reopening of Mosques with strict coronavirus prevention conditions.

https://www.africanews.com/embed/1255562

The conditions are: worshippers first and foremost requested to pray at homes, those on-site required to wear masks, bring their own prayers mats, and observe social distancing.

Mosques which fail to comply with government restrictions would be shut. The closure of mosques was ordered nationwide when the first cases of coronavirus emerged in mid-March, although in some towns and districts the ban was ignored.