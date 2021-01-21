After 8 years, Manchester United top of Premier League table at half-way point

Manchester United with a win away at Fulham have reached the half-way point of their premier league campaign perched at the top of the league table. The last time they have been in this position was eight years ago, during the last season of long-time manager Sir Alex Ferguson where they won the league.

United completed their 19th game of this campaign with a comeback 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage in London, Fulham’s home stadium. A goalkeeping blunder by the home team’s goalkeeper Alphonse Areola pounced on by Edinson Cavani, and a stunner from just at the corner of the box by Paul Pogba in the second half sealed the deal for the away team.

With this win, their 12th in the league so far, this United team have also equalled a club record of 17 games unbeaten away from home in the league. A record set by Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 treble-winning squad. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United’s current manager, was himself in that record-setting squad.

Sitting at the top of the table with 40 points they are followed closely by Leicester City (2015-16 season premier league champions) and Manchester City with 38 points and at fourth place last season’s champions Liverpool with 34 points. Both Manchester City and Liverpool have a game in hand.