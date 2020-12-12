After a day’s delay, draft electoral roll for BCCI’s elections is out

New Delhi, Dec 12 : After more than a day’s delay, the electoral officer on Saturday announced a draft electoral roll of 28 names representing affiliates of the Indian cricket board for this month’s elections.

Elections are to be held for the post of vice-president and two members of the governing council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its AGM on December 24.

Electoral Officer Achal Kumar Jyoti, a former Chief Election Commissioner of India, had earlier released a timeline for the election process, according to which 3 pm on December 11 was the deadline for the BCCI’s affiliated members to file applications to nominate their representatives.

And the time for the release of the draft electoral roll was fixed at 5 pm on Friday. But for some unexplained reason, the draft roll was not announced as per the schedule and was instead posted on the BCCI website on Saturday. There was no word on the delay either from Jyoti or the BCCI.

Now, people who have objections to the nominated representatives on the draft roll can file their objections, if any, via e-mail between 11 am and 3 pm from Saturday to Monday.

Examination of objections, if any, and decisions on those would be done between 10 am and 4 pm on Tuesday.

The final electoral roll would be released on Tuesday and the same day a call for candidates to file nominations for contesting the three BCCI posts would be made.

People can file nominations, in person, between 11 am and 4 pm on December 16 and 17.

Scrutiny of nomination applications would be done between 10 am and 4 pm on December 18, and the decisions would be made. Announcement of the list of validly nominated candidates would be made at 5 pm the same day.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations in person between 11 am and 3 pm on December 19, and the same day the list of contesting candidates would be announced.

The election would take place, if required, between 12 noon and 2 pm on December 24, and the results would be declared at 3 pm.

