After Air India opens booking, govt says no decision yet

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said airlines are advised to open bookings only after the government takes a decision on starting domestic and international commercial passenger flight services.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations,” he wrote on Twitter.

Also Read Air India opens bookings for domestic flights from May 4, intl from June 1

“Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the government,” Puri added.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations.



Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government.@MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @AAI_Official — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, Air India said it has opened bookings on select domestic flights from May 4 and on select international flights from June 1.

A few days ago, IndiGo had announced that it would start flight operations in a phased manner from May 4.

The first phase of the lockdown imposed in the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase started on April 15 and will end on May 3. All domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended during the lockdown period.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.