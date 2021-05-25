After Allopathy row, Baba Ramdev writes open letter to IMA; asks 25 questions

New Delhi: After being forced to withdraw his statements questioning the efficacy of allopathy medicines, Baba Ramdev has now written an open letter on Monday asking the Indian Medical Association (IMA) if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes.

In an ‘open letter’ posted on his Twitter handle, Ramdev posed 25 questions to IMA, which had objected to his video clip running down allopathy treatment for COVID-19.

“Does pharma industry have permanent treatment for thyroid, arthritis, colitis and asthma?” he asked.

Ramdev went on to ask if allopathy had medicines for fatty liver and liver cirrhosis. “Like you found a cure for TB and chicken pox, look for treatments for liver ailments. After all, allopathy is 200 years old.” The yoga exponent also asked if allopathy had a cure for infertility, could reverse ageing, or raise hemoglobin.

He further asked what non-surgical cure does the pharma industry have for heart blockage. “What treatment is there for cholesterol.”

“Does the pharma industry have treatment for migraine?”, or treatment for constipation and bloating amnesia without any side effects, he said.

The yoga guru went on to list modern day ailments such as Parkinson’s disease and asked if allopathy had any painless cure to treat infertility as well as to reverse ageing and increase hemoglobin.

“Doctors should not fall ill at all if allopathy is all powerful and ‘sarvagun sampanna’ (having all good qualities),” he remarked.

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in a viral video clip in which he is heard saying that “lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19.”

This is not the first time that he was seen making bizzare comments, earlier, Ramdev has courted controversy with his remarks. Last year, his company launched Coronil after claiming it was a medicine for Covid, only to withdraw the claim months later. In 2012, he claimed that yoga could cure cancer and HIV-AIDS, drawing strict censure from medical councils. The next year, he claimed homosexuality was a disease and yoga could cure it, triggering outrage from both activists and doctors.