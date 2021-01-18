After being arrested in Indore, now UP police seek to question Munawar Faruqui

Indore: Weeks after comedian Munawar Faruqui got arrested by Indore police, Prayagraj Police in Uttar Pradesh issued a production warrant against the comedian in connection with a case from April, 2020.

According to a report in Indian Express, the production warrant is submitted at Indore district jail, where Munawar is currently lodged after being arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a programme.

It was reported that a case was filed against Munawar Faruqui in April last year in Prayagraj by a local lawyer Ashutosh Mishra. The complainant alleged that he found a video on social media in which Faruqui made derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and tried to create hatred between communities, reports said.

Reportedly, Mishra had also alleged that Munawar Faruqui hurt religious sentiments by making remarks against Hindu deities in another video.

Superintendent of Indore jail Rajesh Kumar Bhangre said they were yet to receive any communication on the production warrant. In a statement police said, “We will seek the court’s opinion in case we receive the warrant. Once the court grants permission, Munawar’s custody will be handed over to UP [Uttar Pradesh] police.”

On January 2, Munawar Faruqui along with four others were arrested after the son of a BJP MLA complained against him for alleged indecent remarks made against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.