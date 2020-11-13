After Bihar win, Bhupendra Yadav tasked to pacify farmers

New Delhi, Nov 14 : The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appointed incharges of its different morchas, soon after appointing state incharges and co-incharges.

Bhupendra Yadav, who continues to remain Bihar incharge and a trusted face of the party after delivering the Bihar win, has been appointed incharge of the Kisan Morcha of the BJP — the wing that works with farmers. This appointment is significantly given the recent disenchantment among farmers over the three contentious agri Bills brought by the centre that saw one of its ally Shiromani Akali Dal walk out of the alliance.

The BJP has been working hard to undo the damage to perception among farmers, particularly in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Arun Singh has been made the incharge of OBC morcha, Tarun Chugh of youth wing and D. Purandeshwari of minority wing.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s C.T. Ravi who has been given charge of three states on Friday including Maharashtra, has been appointed as the incharge of SC wing of the party by J.P. Nadda. Dilip Saikia has been made the incharge of BJP’s ST wing.

All these wings of the BJP have their separate heads as well as separate in-charges.

Source: IANS

