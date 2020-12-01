After brief cameo, police send Bilkis Dadi back from Singhu border

New Delhi, Dec 1 : The Delhi Police were quick to send back 82-year-old Bilkis Dadi, who became the face of the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, from the Singhu border after she made a cameo appearence at the Delhi-Haryana border on the outskirts of the national capital to extend her support to the protesting farmers.

“Bilkis Dadi was sent back from the Singhu border. She was neither detained, nor arrested,” said Gaurav Sharma, DCP, Outer North.

Bilkis Dadi, who became a popular face during the Shaheen Bagh protests, has been featured in Time Magazine’s list of top 100 most influential personalities in the world.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September. They have been camping in and around Delhi, demanding that the laws be repealed.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday headed a government delegation in the much-awaited talks with over 30 farmers’ unions on the sixth day of the protest.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.