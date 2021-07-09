After citing illness for non-appearance in court, Pragya Thakur dances at wedding

New Delhi: Weeks after BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur could not appear in court after citing illness, a video has now surfaced online of her dancing away at a wedding.

The latest video is from a twin wedding – held at the MP’s Bhopal residence – of young women from very poor families. Pragya Thakur, 51, is seen shaking a leg at the celebration and asking people to join in.

The brides told reporters that they were “very happy” and felt blessed.

The father of one of the brides, a daily-wage worker, said he was grateful to the Bhopal MP as he didn’t have the means to organise his daughter’s wedding.

The videos have drawn comments from the Congress on the politician who has begged off court appearances in the Malegaon blasts case citing ill health.

It did not take long for the video to go viral and Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Narendra Saluja posted both the videos on Twitter and sad whenever he sees sister Pragya playing basketball, walking steadily and dancing — without any assistance, he feels delighted. And then he puts a question mark.

हमारी भोपाल की सांसद बहन प्रज्ञा ठाकुर को जब भी बास्केट बॉल खेलते हुए , बग़ैर सहारे के चलते हुए या इस तरह ख़ुशी से झूमते हुए देखते है तो बड़ी ख़ुशी होती है…? pic.twitter.com/MR01Gumnun — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) July 7, 2021

On July 1, Mr Saluja had shared a video of Pragya Thakur shooting a basket and had written: “We had only just seen Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur in a wheelchair but today, we feel very happy to see her trying her hand at basketball at the Bhopal stadium…So far we knew she couldn’t walk or even stand properly because of an injury…? May god always keep her healthy…”

भोपाल की भाजपा सांसद साध्वी ठाकुर को अभी तक व्हील चेयर पर ही देखा था लेकिन आज उन्हें भोपाल में स्टेडीयम में बास्केट बॉल पर हाथ आज़माते देखा तो बड़ी ख़ुशी हुई…



अभी तक यही पता था कि किसी चोट के कारण वो ठीक से खड़ी और चल फिर भी नही सकती है…?



ईश्वर उन्हें हमेशा स्वस्थ रखे.. pic.twitter.com/UQrmsXkime — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) July 1, 2021

The dance video is from July 7 as the MP took part in a pre-wedding ceremony which was held at her residence in Bhopal. Reports said Pragya Thakur is the guardian of these two sisters — Chanchal and Sandhya — whom she married off on Wednesday at her residence. The MP has also been quoted as saying that she considers these two girls as her daughters and will continue to be the guardian of the couples.

Pragya Thakur, known for controversial comments that have often embarrassed her party BJP, is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts and is out on bail. She was in jail for nine years before she was granted bail in 2017.

Six people were killed and over 100 others injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra